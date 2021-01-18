‘Dark weeks ahead’: Incoming CDC director expects 500,000 COVID deaths by mid-February

<p>Now he can add donor Jeffrey Yass, the co-founder of Susquehanna International Group, to the list of conservatives who are still reeling over the events on Jan. 6th. </p><p>Yass has has donated tens of millions of dollars to hard-right groups. The Guardian reports that Yass "donated about $30m to conservative Super Pacs in the 2020 election cycle, making him the eighth-largest donor in the election, according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics."</p><p>According to the report, a former stockbroker who has known the billionaire for over three decades noticed that Yass had contributed to Hawley and emailed him about it.</p><p>In an interview, Laura Goldman explained, "I approached Jeff Yass upset after reading the Guardian's article [about his involvement in donations] because I was shocked he would allow my vote and the vote of his neighbors to possibly be invalidated by politicians to whom he gives millions of dollars."</p><p>She added, "Yass lives here. He knows local politicians … he could simply call them and ask questions if he thought the election results were funky, which they absolutely were not. He doesn't need Josh Hawley, a senator from <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/missouri" target="_blank">Missouri</a>, or Ted Cruz, a senator from Texas, to question the election results in the state that he has lived almost 40 years."</p><p>Yass responded, "Do you think anyone knew Hawley was going to do that?" before adding, "Sometimes politicians deceive their donors."</p><p>In a series of tweets, which can be seen below, Goldman added that Yass does not believe the election was stolen and that Joe Biden "won the election legitimately."</p><p>You can see the tweets below:</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e813d483dc043eabdc66d0230c5e63b4" id="3d16b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1350589773367357440"><div style="margin:1em 0">More importantly, Jeff Yass refused to answer if he requested the senators, members of the house, or the… https://t.co/6t0wDP36CB</div> — Laura Goldman (@Laura Goldman)<a href="https://twitter.com/laurasgoldman/statuses/1350589773367357440">1610840669.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="468856538650bcaeab9d33a7ef3b38ae" id="42ccd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1350593632928231424"><div style="margin:1em 0">#billionaire Jeff Yass knows that #JoeBiden won the election legitimately. He wrote: To be clear- I don’t think the… https://t.co/9rupKay0j4</div> — Laura Goldman (@Laura Goldman)<a href="https://twitter.com/laurasgoldman/statuses/1350593632928231424">1610841589.0</a></blockquote></div>
