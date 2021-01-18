‘Dark weeks ahead’: Incoming CDC director expects 500,000 COVID deaths by mid-February
Coronavirus illustration. (Shutterstock.com)

The first month of Joe Biden’s administration could be the deadliest period in the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic, one of his top officials warned Sunday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who is nominated to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expects the country’s coronavirus death toll to reach 500,000 by mid-February. That would be a jump of about 100,000 in just a few weeks since the number of confirmed deaths was just short of 400,000 on Monday. “By the middle of February, we expect half a million deaths in this country,” she told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. The grim predict...