Shocking dashcam video shows driver point gun through sunroof during road rage incident

A dashboard camera caught the moment someone pulled a gun on another driver on an Indianapolis freeway, 11 News reported.

Macy Wesley merged behind a white Hyundai Sonata on I-465 when “I immediately kind of got a break check, which I just assumed was traffic."

“I noticed the passenger, driver kept turning around, looking at me, which kind of caught me off guard. I didn’t understand why they were doing that.” Wesley said.

Next thing she noticed, the car's driver was waving a gun out the sunroof.

“And they cocked their gun and pointed it at my car and were waving at me to get back again,” Wesley said.

The car then pulled up alongside Wesley.

“I didn’t know if they were slowing down to literally just shoot through the car or shoot me in the head. I didn’t want to look at them or give them a reason to actually pull the trigger,” she said. “I had no idea why any of this was happening."

Her boyfriend said he's thankful he bought her a dashboard camera this past Christmas.

“I’ve driven on 465 for over 10 years, and I’ve never encountered anything quite like that,” Jeff Blankenship said.