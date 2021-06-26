Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart bury Candace Owens: 'I'm sorry I called you articulate'
Getting together one year after comedian Dave Chappelle launched a brutal attack on conservative gadfly Canbdace Omes after she attempted to smear George Floyd after he was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin, former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart and Chappelle revisted his comments, saying he no intention of ever apologizing.

As reported by the Daily Beast's Matt Wilstein, Stewart joined Chappelle on his "Midnight Miracle" podcast where they replayed Chappelle saying of Owens, "That rotten b*tch, she's the worst, I can't think of a worse way to make money. She's the most articulate idiot I've ever seen in my f*cking life."

Telling his co-hosts that the conservative Owens has become the "mascot for colonial interests in America today," the panel dug into her history before Chappelle explained why no apology is necessary one year later.

"So the verdict is no apology, right?" he explained. "It's like Rachel Maddow crying on the news. If you cry about one story, you're going to have to cry about all these shits."

Adding "it's not illegal to be an assh*le," the comedian called her out for being "particularly cruel" in light of Floyd's tragic death.

Guest Stewart chimed in to praise Chappelle saying, "Here's why you were so effective in what you said about Candace Owens. Because they have held you up as an avatar of truth-telling, because you're willing to speak your art in the way that you want to speak it."

As for Owen's offer after last year's comments that she wanted to get together with Chapelle, asking, "I'd love to meet you and challenge you to say any of that to my face! All love!" Stewart shot her down saying it wasn't an offer to sincerely discuss differences, but instead a "provocation and a troll that's meant to increase brand recognition."

Getting on one last shot, Chappelle did say he had one apology for Owens, quipping, "By the way, Candace Owens, I'm sorry I called you 'articulate.'"

You can listen to the podcast here.

