Pelosi attacker sent 'disturbing' emails to woman he once housesat for: report
(Shutterstock.com)

David Depape, the suspect accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband in the couple's San Francisco home this Friday, used to send "disturbing" emails to a woman he sometimes housesat for, Newsweek reports.

Linda Schneider told CNN that Depape would housesit for her occasionally several years ago while he was living in a storage unit in Berkeley, California. She said Depape sent her "really disturbing" emails that made him sound like he was "out of touch with reality." She said he also discussed "Biblical justification to do harm."

She later ceased communicating with him, that "it seemed so dangerous."

According to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, officers were called to Pelosi's residence at around 2:30 a.m. local time. When officers arrived, they found Depape and Paul Pelosi both holding a hammer.

RELATED: Here’s how Paul Pelosi and a hero 911 operator thwarted San Francisco attack

"The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it....Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid," Scott explained.

Depape was charged with elder abuse, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted homicide. He is also facing other additional felony charges.

SmartNews