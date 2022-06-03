David McCormick isn’t winning the recount against Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania — and he’s running out of options
David McCormick is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania’ s primary election. - Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — The recount isn’t saving David McCormick. At least not by itself. Days of work reviewing and retabulating votes in Pennsylvania’s incredibly tight Republican Senate primary have produced little change in the tally, leaving Mehmet Oz with a lead that’s virtually unchanged from when the process began — and McCormick with an increasingly narrow path to victory. The Philadelphia Inquirer has been tracking the recount across the state, tallying the initial and final numbers. And as more and more of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties complete the recount, they’re reporting numbers that are on...