Georgia Republicans consider ousting Trump-loving party chair as his legal woes mount

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a growing faction of the Georgia Republican Party wants to oust their party chair David Shafer, after years of losses and mounting legal scrutiny over his role in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"He presided over devastating losses in the 2020 election cycle that cost Republicans control of the U.S. Senate and helped tank Donald Trump’s bid for a second term as president, then scapegoated Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for the defeats," reported Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell. "He was a key promoter of Trump’s election fraud lies and his role as a 'fake' elector has potentially put him in the crosshairs of state and federal investigators weighing whether to file criminal charges against the former president and his allies for seeking to overturn the election."

A state judge in Georgia recently ruled that Shafer had a "substantial" role in the fake electors scheme, above and beyond that of other people who signed on, requiring him to obtain counsel separately.

"He has alienated many of the state’s most powerful Republicans for picking the pro-Trump losing side in party primaries," said the report. "Among them is Gov. Brian Kemp, arguably the state’s most popular Republican, who has used his own newly formed committee to circumvent Shafer."

In addition, Shafer triggered public backlash in March when he tweeted propaganda in favor of Russia's Vladimir Putin, at the height of the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the report, a possible challenger to Shafer for party chair is 9th GOP District Chair Rebecca Yardley, who will announce whether she will run in the new year.