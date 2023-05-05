Davis stabbing suspect pleads not guilty in Yolo County court, is denied bail after deadly spree

Lawyers for Schwartz sought a sentence of four years and six months, arguing that his actions were based on a "misunderstanding" of what happened in the 2020 election, but U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta felt that 14 years was appropriate, Associated Press reports.

Mehta said Schwartz was a “soldier against democracy” who participated in “the kind of mayhem, chaos that had never been seen in the country’s history," AP says.

The outlet added some additional quotes from Mehta to Schwartz:

“You are not a political prisoner,” the judge told him, the report says. “You’re not somebody who is standing up against injustice or fighting against an autocratic regime.”

As for Schwartz, he quickly addressed the judge prior to hearing the sentence, saying, “I do sincerely regret the damage that Jan. 6 has caused to so many people and their lives.”