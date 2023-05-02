Davis stabbings are likely the work of a local serial killer, experts say
The water tower at UC Davis, June 10, 2018, in Davis, California. - Alessandra Rc/Dreamstime/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Davis police are hunting a monster. And it’s highly likely the suspect is a serial killer, experts say. The person behind three stabbings in the normally quiet college town is likely full of rage and has targeted his victims with no clear connection to one another, criminal experts told The Sacramento Bee. Given Davis’ relative isolation, 15 miles west of Sacramento and surrounded by farmland, the suspect probably lives in the city. It’s also possible the person responsible is battling mental illness. “The chances that these cases are not linked is very small,” said Mark S...