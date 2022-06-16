DC judge bars Michigan GOP candidate Ryan Kelley from possessing firearms, will allow in-state travel
Rod Sanford/The Detroit News/TNS

DETROIT — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley will not be allowed to possess a firearm or travel out of Michigan while he faces federal misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Kelley, who appeared via videoconference Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, requested through his attorney that he be allowed to continue carrying a firearm while campaigning as "high-profile candidate" because he doesn't have security. "He asked that he be permitted to carry his firearm for his own self-defense during the campaign," said Kelley's lawyer Gary Spri...