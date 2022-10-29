Baby narrowly escapes bullet fire in DC road rage incident: report

Police in the District of Columbia are searching for a man who allegedly repeatedly fired at a car transporting an infant in a suspected road rage incident.

WUSA-TV reports the incident occurred Thursday morning on I-285 near Joint Base Anacostia Boling.

Leon Vessels says he was transporting his 11-month-old son Legend with a friend, but was driving slower as he was driving on an emergency spare tire, often referred to as a "donut."

Vessels says a black Mitsubishi Mirage began tailgating him, telling the station, "that guy gets behind us, clearly, because I'm not driving fast enough."

The man in the Mirage allegedly pulled alongside Vessels' vehicle and opened fire, striking Legend's car seat twice.

“The only thing that damaged him was the glass from the shooting,” Vessels said. “He had a little cut on his head.”

“Now this guy has to worry about his conscience,” Vessels added.

Vessels told Fox 5, "road rage is crazy. People are crazy."