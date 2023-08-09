De Blasio NYPD security chief Howard Redmond pleads guilty moments after felony charges unsealed for mayoral work

Redmond surrendered Wednesday to face criminal charges stemming from his work for City Hall. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
Howard Redmond, who as an NYPD inspector oversaw Bill de Blasio and his family’s around-the-clock security the whole time the former New York City mayor was in office, pleaded guilty to felony charges stemming from his work for City Hall moments after they were unsealed Wednesday. Redmond, whose 30-year career at the NYPD recently culminated in his firing, pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of obstructing governmental administration, and two counts of official misconduct brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. His plea agreement re...