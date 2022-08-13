Deaths of young recruits cast a shadow on Cuba’s claimed victory over Matanzas fire

A Cuban flag flutters near a destroyed area of the fuel depot that was engulfed in flames for five days after a lightning struck one of its tanks, in Matanzas, Cuba, on Aug. 10, 2022. - YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
One wanted to be a neurosurgeon and was a Real Madrid soccer fan. Another one loved to play basketball. A third one liked to pose for selfies to show off his tattoos. One by one, the faces of young Cubans who likely died while combating a fire that started last week at an oil storage facility in the port of Matanzas have been popping up on social media this week. They are among 14 people Cuban authorities said are missing but have yet to be officially identified. At least four – Leo Alejandro Doval Perez de Prado, Michel Rodriguez Roman, Adriano Rodriguez Gutierrez and Fabian Naranjo Nunez — w...