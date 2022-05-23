'Such a small man': Former Trump official delivers swift fact check on former president's tirade against Dr Birx

In a post to Truth Social this Monday, former President Donald Trump took a swipe at physician, public health expert, and former coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx, saying she "lost all credibility" when she warned people not to travel as the pandemic surged but chose to visit family anyway.

Your browser does not support the video tag. Jan 6 panel will reveal bombshell evidence against Trump in six public hearings | (RawStory.TV) roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

"What she did was so shameful and egregious that her own family actually turned her in," Trump said. "So cool! How much did they hate her? She had few dresses, many scarves, and no 'class.' I said, You're fired!!!"

Trump is referring to a news story from 2020 when Birx broke her own task force's rules by visiting her family for Thanksgiving while Americans were ordered to shelter at home due to rising virus numbers. Trump is also likely miffed over the publication of Birx's new book, “Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of the Trump Administration, Covid-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late,” where she offers her side of the story regarding her time in the White House.

READ MORE: Kellyanne Conway describes Trump-bashing husband as 'sinister' in upcoming memoir

But according to former Trump aide Alyssa Farah, Trump is lying about the circumstances surrounding Birx's departure from the White House.

"He’s such a petty, small man. Factcheck: he never fired Dr. Birx," Farah tweeted.

It was widely reported at the time that in the wake of her travel scandal, Birx planned to retire after she helped the incoming Biden administration transition to the White House.

Asked recently about Trump's statement at one point during his presidency where he suggested injecting oneself with a disinfectant, Birx said she was "taken aback."

"Frankly, I was so taken aback in that moment," Birx said. "Obviously at the end of that, I said, not a treatment, contacted the CDC, FDA and got them to post that and within seconds of leaving the press briefing, made sure the senior advisers knew they needed to get to the president and tell him that this, as you said, was bonkers."