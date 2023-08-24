Defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin dismissed
Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 6, 2023, in New York. - John Lamparski/Getty Images North America/TNS

A $25 million defamation lawsuit brought against actor Alec Baldwin was dismissed Wednesday, as a federal judge ruled that Baldwin’s private messages about a slain Marine constituted free speech. The actor was sued by the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan, who was angered by posts Baldwin made referencing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, NBC News reported. “When I sent you the $ for your late brother, out of a real respect for his service to our country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter,” court documents allege Baldwin said in a private message. His comment came in response ...