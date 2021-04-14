Defense expert testifies Floyd died from heart disease in Chauvin murder trial

By Jonathan Allen MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - A medical expert testifying in defense of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin told the jury on Wednesday he believed that George Floyd's death during last May's arrest was the result of heart disease making his heart beat erratically. Dr. David Fowler, who was Maryland's chief medical examiner until his retirement in 2019, said the exhaust fumes of the police car against which Chauvin restrained Floyd on the road may also have contributed to Floyd's death. Fowler appeared to dispute the findings of the Hennepin County medical examiner, who ...