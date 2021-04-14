Defense expert testifies Floyd died from heart disease in Chauvin murder trial

By Jonathan Allen MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - A medical expert testifying in defense of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin told the jury on Wednesday he believed that George Floyd's death during last May's arrest was the result of heart disease making his heart beat erratically. Dr. David Fowler, who was Maryland's chief medical examiner until his retirement in 2019, said the exhaust fumes of the police car against which Chauvin restrained Floyd on the road may also have contributed to Floyd's death. Fowler appeared to dispute the findings of the Hennepin County medical examiner, who ...
GOP legislators are pushing anti-vaxx bills devised by group associated with infamous 'Demon sperm' doctor
April 14, 2021
A new report from Vice News documents how a "fringe" anti-vaccination group has succeeded in getting Republican state legislators to push bills that the website says are "stuffed with misinformation and conspiratorial language."
In total, Vice News has found that GOP state lawmakers in Wyoming, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, and South Carolina have pitched legislation that uses very similar language to model legislation crafted by a group called America's Frontline Doctors, which the publication describes as "a pseudo-medical collection of physicians and not-at-all-physicians devoted to spreading the worst possible information about COVID."
The group's model legislation explicitly seeks to ban so-called "vaccine passports," and also bars employers -- including hospitals -- from forcing their workers to get vaccinated as a precondition of doing their jobs.
America's Frontline Doctors last year gained public notoriety when it held a press conference that featured Dr. Stella Immanuel, a hydroxychloroquine-promoting physician who has made bizarre claims about women getting sick from having sexual relations with demons, while also making demands that Dr. Anthony Fauci provide her with a personal sample of his own urine.
Capitol cop cleared by DOJ in fatal shooting of Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt during Jan. 6 riot
April 14, 2021
The U.S. Department of Justice will not file charges against a U.S. Capitol police officer who fatally shot a woman during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The officer has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing for fatally shooting Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt as she tried to breach a set of doors leading to the Speaker's Lobby, just outside the House chamber where some lawmakers were sheltered during the violent siege, reported the Washington Post.
Investigators said there was not enough evidence to prove the 35-year-old Babbitt's civil rights were violated, and said it was reasonable for the officer to believe he was firing in self-defense or to defend members of Congress and their aides.
Prosecutors did not release the officer's name.
Cell phone video from inside the Capitol shows Babbitt and a group of Donald Trump's supporters trying to break through barricaded doors with a helmet, their feet and a flagpole.
An officer wearing a suit and surgical mask then fired a single shot as Babbitt, who was wearing a Trump flag as a cape, tried to crawl through a broken glass pane into the Speaker's Lobby, and she later died from her wound.
"The investigation revealed no evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully committed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 242," the Justice Department said in a statement. "Specifically, the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber. Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Ms. Babbitt's family, the U.S. Attorney's Office and U.S. Department of Justice have therefore closed the investigation into this matter."
A US documentary team are set to chase down the Holy Grail of Golden Era Hollywood: the missing reels of Orson Welles's 1942 classic "The Magnificent Ambersons".
Director Joshua Grossberg has been on the trail for 25 years and plans to travel this autumn to Brazil to look for the missing footage, with his hunt recorded for Turner Classic Movies (TCM).
Following disastrous test screenings, Welles was fired from "The Magnificent Ambersons" and the studio RKO cut 43 minutes from his version and reshot multiple scenes including the ending.
"The original, excised footage was melted down for its nitrate for use in World War II," the documentary-makers said in a statement. "However, even in its mutilated form, the film is still considered a classic."
Welles considered the edited version a travesty and the episode all but ended his involvement with the major studios.
Grossberg hopes a cut of the film might have stayed with Welles as he headed to Brazil for his next project, "It's All True".
A Brazilian film archivist told him in the 1990s that he had seen cannisters comprising the 131-minute version 30 years earlier.
"We know it's a long shot but if these guys are able to find Orson Welles' version of the film it would be one of the greatest discoveries in the history of cinema," said Charlie Tabesh of TCM in a statement.
"Considering the missing full-length version of Fritz Lang's Metropolis was discovered in an Argentine museum in 2008, it's entirely possible the lost print of Ambersons survives somewhere in Brazil," added Grossberg.
Film restorer Serge Bromberg told AFP that it was a quixotic quest.
"I have also searched for these reels, which were said to be in France, but they weren't," said Bromberg, though he agreed it was a mission worth undertaking.
