Defiant Ukrainian border guards taken hostage are 'alive and well,' army says
A serviceman stays in guard as he boat patrols water area of Ukraine's Black Sea port of Mariupol on Feb. 11, 2022. - Aleksey Filippov/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The viral heroes of the Ukrainian resistance are “alive and well.” Last week, 13 Ukrainian border guards made national headlines in a defiant stand against an incoming Russian warship when they refused to surrender their posts on Snake Island in the Black Sea. “This is a Russian warship,” an unidentified voice says in an audio clip that emerged online. “I propose you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise you will be bombed.” “Russian warship, go f—k yourself,” the Ukrainians replied. At the time, Ukrainian officials announced that the guards ...