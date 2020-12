‘I’m going to shoot her’: Cop under investigation for reportedly threatening Phoenix mayor

'Tis the season to be folly

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Don(ald) we now our gay apparel,

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la!... It's party time in the nation's capital and the Christmas spirit reigns supreme, even if the Texas Republican Party does want to secedefrom the Union. I mean, who doesn't?

<p>And hey, don't you want to attend a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/01/politics/white-house-holiday-season/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">party</a>? After all, it'll be at the White House, masks purely optional, social distancing not particularly necessary. Too bad you already missed the Congressional Ball (redubbed the "<a href="https://www.newyorker.com/news/letter-from-trumps-washington/its-not-just-trumps-war-on-democracy-anymore" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Covid Ball</a>") that The Donald and Melania so graciously hosted. Still, if you make it to one of the others, be sure to check out Melania's decorations, not to speak of her just-unveiled new White House tennis pavilion of which she should be proud, despite all <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/dec/07/melania-backlash-tennis-pavilion-twitter" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the criticism</a>. After all, unlike you-know-who, she used the moment to welcome non-Trumpian presidents to come! ("It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future first families.")</p><p>Meanwhile, even though more than <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/dec/11/donald-trump-christmas-parties-coronavirus-white-house" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">50 people</a> in his circle have already been infected with Covid-19, her husband has been hosting up to 24 parties and celebrations of every sort at the White House this month. In other words, top-notch super-spreader Christmas fun until more or less the end of time. (If you're well over 65, like I am, it may quite literally be your last chance to have a blast.) And whatever you do, when you're freely wandering the White House, don't miss that <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/30/politics/melania-trump-white-house-holiday-decorations/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tribute</a> to essential workers in the Red Room!</p><p>If, however, you're of a slightly more serious frame of mind, how about <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/02/politics/state-department-parties-coronavirus-mike-pompeo/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">cocktails and hors d'oeuvres</a> at Mike Pompeo's State Department? Hurry it up because one thing is guaranteed: it's not going to be anywhere near as much fun in the Biden years. (I mean, so been-there, done-that, right?) And don't worry, since the State Department building has been deep-cleaned repeatedly due to reported Covid-19 infections there and pay no attention to the fact that State Department personnel are being urged to work from home. I guarantee you that it'll be a blast -- and I don't mean a bombing-Iran sort of blast either, though for all any of us knows, that might be <a href="https://www.thenation.com/article/world/trump-iran-attack/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">in the works</a>, too! After all, you could already have run into a bevy of foreign ambassadors and <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/pompeo-coronavirus-holiday-parties/2020/12/02/9a06d0a6-3421-11eb-afe6-e4dbee9689f8_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">up to 900</a> guests (actually, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/hundreds-of-invitees-skip-mike-pompeos-indoor-holiday-party-at-state-department/2020/12/15/6fe41bf0-3f19-11eb-a402-fba110db3b42_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">fewer than 70</a> appeared) in rooms on the eighth floor of that building (but socially distanced, I swear) at gatherings that were supposed to go on until Christmas.</p><p>Whoa, rein in that sleigh, Santa! Sorry to disappoint, but Mike <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/pompeo-coronavirus-holiday-parties/2020/12/16/9ac2e23e-3fc3-11eb-a402-fba110db3b42_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">canceled</a> his final superspreader party and <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/12/16/mike-pompeo-quarantine-after-contact-individual-covid-19/3921179001/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">went into quarantine</a> last week after -- big shock! -- coming into contact with someone who had the coronavirus while hosting those "diplomats and dignitaries" at close quarters!</p><p>Deck the halls with boughs of folly indeed!</p><p><strong>A Historical Switcheroo</strong></p><p>And 2020! What a year to celebrate, right? The very year when Donald Trump won his second term as president in a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/12/15/trump-electoral-college-biden/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">landslide</a> -- or am I confused? Did I mean lost the presidency in a landslide of pandemic deaths? Still, if in this "holiday" season, and in the true spirit of Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo, I were to be offered the chance to remake the history of this century, here's the switcheroo I might choose to pull.</p><p>Let's start with this simple fact: on December 9th, more people died in a single day from Covid-19 (<a href="https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2020-12-10/one-day-us-deaths-top-3-000-more-than-d-day-or-9-11" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">3,124</a>) than died on September 11, 2001, in the ruins of the Twin Towers and part of the Pentagon (<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2013/07/27/us/september-11-anniversary-fast-facts/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">2,977</a>). Or cumulatively speaking, think of it this way: more Americans <a href="https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">have died</a> in less than a year from the coronavirus than the 301,000 civilians that Brown University's Costs of War Project <a href="https://watson.brown.edu/costsofwar/costs/human" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">estimates</a> have died in America's forever wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, and Yemen since 2001.</p><p>Donald Trump's response to the pandemic has, of course, been to give awful advice, hold <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/31/us/politics/stanford-study-infections-trump-rallies.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">super-spreader rallies</a> galore, and most recently host those ongoing, largely unmasked festivities at the White House; he has, that is, responded to the arrival of Covid-19 on our shores by committing murder big time. (Estimates are that, by February 2021, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-12-02-20-intl/h_0acfc8dfddb792b724eb7539f87e9b93" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">450,000</a> Americans could be dead from the pandemic even as vaccines to prevent it begin to arrive. By the time this country is more or less safe -- if it ever truly is -- that number might be <a href="https://www.juancole.com/2020/12/pandemic-american-capitalism.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">600,000</a> (or almost in the <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/1918-commemoration/1918-pandemic-history.htm" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">range</a> of the American toll in the "Spanish Flu" of 1918).</p><p>Now, to step back just a few years, consider the response of President George W. Bush to that one day of horrific death caused by 19 mostly Saudi hijackers aboard four commercial jets. In response to those 9/11 attacks, he launched what quickly became known as the Global War on Terror, promptly invaded Afghanistan, and a year and a half later did the same thing in Iraq. (That was, of course, something he and his top officials had begun thinking about -- <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2006/feb/24/freedomofinformation.september11" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">quite literally</a>, in the case of Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld -- in the rubble of the Pentagon, even though that country's ruler, Saddam Hussein, had nothing whatsoever to do either with al-Qaeda or those terror attacks.) Of course, 19 years later, despite a president who swore he would end this country's "forever wars," the war on terror is <a href="http://www.tomdispatch.com/post/176788/tomgram%3A_rebecca_gordon%2C_all-war-all-the-time/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">still ongoing</a> without a lasting victory or true success in sight.</p><p>Now, in this mad Trumpian Christmas season with increasing parts of the country in lockdown and Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths eternally <a href="https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">rising</a> into record-breaking territory, here's my fantasy proposition, my imagined historical switcheroo: What if, in response to 9/11, George W. Bush had, irresponsibly enough, simply thrown parties at the White House in high Trumpian-style; and what if, in response to the coronavirus crisis, Donald Trump had, responsibly enough, launched a global war on Covid-19 in true Bushian fashion? How differently history might have turned out.</p><p><strong>The Blazing Fool Before Us</strong></p><p>Instead, of course, Bush did launch those disastrous invasions and Trump did launch his own personal war on truth when it came to the pandemic (and so much else). The result, in both cases: crimes and deaths galore. Though it's seldom thought of that way, both of those twenty-first-century presidents of "ours" were, in a rather literal sense, mass murderers. In addition, thanks to the two of them and the cast of characters that accompanied them, we now live in a world of remarkable lies and self-delusion, whether we're talking about the U.S. military or our health and well-being.</p><p>After all, if you don't think this country is delusional when it comes to what still passes for "national security" consider this: just the other day, the Democrats and Republicans in Congress, who can evidently agree on so little else, passed a record <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/senate-vote-defense-bill-trump/2020/12/11/c21e4160-3bbe-11eb-9276-ae0ca72729be_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">veto-proof</a> defense bill giving the Pentagon a staggering $740<strong> </strong>billion dollars for the next fiscal year. (Talk about inequality in this country with so many Americans at the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/11/politics/eviction-risk-protections-expiring/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">edge of eviction</a> or <a href="http://www.tomdispatch.com/post/176787/tomgram%3A_rajan_menon%2C_on_the_frontlines_of_covid-19_suffering/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">even hunger</a> and Congress doing next to nothing for them!) In fact, together they actually agreed to offer <a href="https://www.politico.com/newsletters/morning-defense/2020/12/04/final-defense-bill-released-792047" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">more money</a> than the Pentagon even asked for when it came to purchasing new arms, including extra Lockheed Martin F-35 jet fighters, already the <a href="https://www.tomdispatch.com/blog/176604/tomgram%3A_william_astore%2C_a_wasteful_weapon_for_america%27s_forever_wars/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">most expensive</a> and possibly least effective warplanes in history. Meanwhile, across the planet, the weaponry into which all that "national security" money has been poured is still killing people, including <a href="https://watson.brown.edu/costsofwar/papers/2020/AirstrikesAfghanistan" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">startling</a> numbers of civilians, in never-ending unsuccessful wars that have turned <a href="https://watson.brown.edu/costsofwar/costs/human" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">millions</a> of people in distant countries into displaced persons and refugees.</p><p>Considering such funding to be for "national security" isn't just a joke, but a lie of the first order. It has, as a start, produced both global and national insecurity (while aiding the rise of what's now called right-wing populism). Those disastrous but disastrously well-funded wars launched by George W. Bush proved to be, above all else, acts of mass murder abroad, even as they also led to the <a href="https://watson.brown.edu/costsofwar/files/cow/imce/papers/2018/Human%20Costs%2C%20Nov%208%202018%20CoW.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">deaths</a>, injuries, or PTSD misery of significant numbers of Americans. Think of them, in fact, as, in the most literal sense imaginable, war crimes.</p><p>Of course, those acts of mass murder all took place in distant lands far from most American eyes, even as, in an ever more unequal society, they deprived so many here of needed assistance. In part, Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential campaign was a product of that mass murder abroad. And now, without ever actually ending those wars as he <a href="https://time.com/5912938/trump-afghanistan-iraq-troop-reduction/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">promised</a> so vociferously, he's become a mass murderer at home in his own striking fashion. In this pandemic year, think of him, whether in relation to Covid-19 itself or the election that took place in its midst, as launching a kind of war on terror on both Americans and our political system.</p><p>In the process, he's helped create a world of staggering folly that should be eternally unmasked. (Whoops! Well, you know what I mean.) The America he's played such a part in producing has created a kind of mental chaos that's hard to take in. One nurse in <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/05/opinion/sunday/covid-north-south-dakota.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">unmasked South Dakota</a> caught its sad spirit in this <a href="https://twitter.com/JodiOrth/status/1327771329555292162" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">series of tweets</a>:</p><blockquote>"I have a night off from the hospital. As I'm on my couch with my dog I can't help but think of the Covid patients the last few days. The ones that stick out are those who still don't believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that 'stuff' because they don't have Covid because it's not real... These people really think this isn't going to happen to them. And then they stop yelling at you when they get intubated. It's like a fucking horror movie that never ends. There's no credits that roll. You just go back and do it all over again."</blockquote><p>She's right. No credits roll and yet the president and his men, as well as Republican governors like South Dakota's Kristi Noem who <a href="https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/527215-south-dakota-governor-refuses-to-change-no-mask" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">refuse</a> to mandate masks are, in an obvious sense, aiding and abetting murders. Take, for instance, the president's lawyer, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani who traveled the country unmasked, ignoring social distancing guidelines wherever he went, to beat the post-election drums for Donald Trump. He then fell ill with Covid-19, was hospitalized, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/dec/10/rudy-giuliani-leaves-hospital-drug-cocktail-trump" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">got</a> special medications that most Americans could never receive thanks to his pal, and called into his own radio show from his hospital room to essentially <a href="https://www.businessinsider.in/politics/world/news/rudy-giuliani-says-you-can-overdo-the-mask-while-in-hospital-for-covid-19-after-ignoring-mask-wearing-and-social-distancing-guidelines/articleshow/79634691.cms" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">denounce</a> masking and social distancing and assure his listeners that Covid-19 was "curable." (Tell that to the more than 300,000 Americans who have already died from it.)</p><p>Now, don't such acts, multiplied many times over, qualify as part of what might be considered a homegrown war of (not on) terror in a world not of holly but folly this Christmas season? And I haven't even mentioned the crimes this president and his administration have committed against <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/climate/trump-environment-rollbacks-list.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the environment</a> or President Trump's criminal urge to <a href="https://www.tomdispatch.com/blog/176605/tomgram:_engelhardt,_pyromaniacs,_inc./" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">torch the planet</a> itself in a fashion that, given what we already know about climate change, will potentially result in so much more death, destruction, and <a href="https://www.tomdispatch.com/blog/176773/tomgram%3A_nick_turse%2C_you_can%27t_go_home_again" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">displacement</a>.</p><p>We live in a land of vast crimes against others and increasingly against ourselves. We also await a new president whose greatest ad line is simply that he is not Donald J. Trump (thank god!), though in all honesty that "new" has to be taken under advisement. Let's hope for the best, especially when it <a href="https://www.juancole.com/2020/12/greening-buttigieg-granholm.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">comes to</a> <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/11/business/biden-global-warming-economic-team.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">climate change</a>, but Joe Biden will, after all, be 78 years old -- by far the oldest president in our history -- on entering the Oval Office. He's the been-there, done-that man of our moment and, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/biden-cabinet-frustrates-liberals/2020/12/13/ae72691a-3c05-11eb-8328-a36a109900c2_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Obama appointee</a> by <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/12/16/ocasio-cortez-warns-biden-war-and-wall-street-appointees-are-huge-reason-we-got" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Obama appointee</a>, he seems largely intent on recreating a familiar past that helped create the very future we're now mired in.</p><p>As we await him in <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/imploding-maga-world-turns-to-civil-war-secession-after-supreme-court-disaster" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">a country</a> on edge, armed, angry, and in a conspiratorial frame of mind, as we face a Mitch McConnell Republican Party that would rather take down the future than negotiate much of anything, Donald Trump, <a href="https://www.tomdispatch.com/blog/176758/tomgram%3A_engelhardt%2C_taking_a_stroll%2C_gun_in_hand%2C_on_fifth_avenue/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the murderer</a>, continues to prove himself the ultimate, possibly all-time, sore loser, even as he parties away at the White House. He gives a pandemic version of Christmas true meaning.</p><p><em>See the blazing fool before us,<br/></em><em>Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la</em></p>