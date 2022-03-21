WATCH: Officer uses Taser on Black delivery driver who said he felt 'unsafe' during traffic stop

A Tennessee police officer was caught on video using his stun gun on a Black delivery man who was recording his traffic stop for speeding and asked to see the officer's supervisor, the Associated Press reports.

The man was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, according to his attorney. The video was recorded by Delane Gordon, who says he felt unsafe during the March 10 stop by a Collegedale Police officer. The officer, who is white, has not been identified.

The recording starts with the officer yelling at Gordon to get out of his car. Gordon then tells his viewers that the officer “pulled me over for a traffic stop and he’s going to tase me. You can’t do that officer because I called for your supervisor. I have my license.”

“You refused to give your information," the officer fires back. "I told you to get out of the car. Now you’re resisting. Get out!” Gordon then tells him to "get your supervisor."

READ: Kevin McCarthy slammed for plans to boot Adam Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee

“I don’t give a (expletive) what you feel like. I said get out," the officer says before grabbing Gordon and trying to yank him out of the car. The officer then fires the taser at Gordon.

“Oh my God, that’s not lawful sir. That’s not lawful,” Gordon said after he was hit by the taser.

According to his attorney, Gordon made bail and was released. The Collegedale Police Department has not put the unidentified officer on leave, said Lt. Jamie Heath.

“Simply asking, ‘Hey, can you explain to me why I’m being pulled over?’ or any exchange of that nature shouldn’t be met with immediate escalation, shouldn’t be met with, I guess, an officer interpreting that exchange as a challenge to his authority,” Gordon's attorney Ryan Wheeler said. “That speaks to the temperament and mentality of an officer.”

Watch the video below:

SmartNews Video