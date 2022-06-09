Dem lawmaker delivers brief history lesson for Republicans confused about Jesus Christ’s stance on homosexuality

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) recently delivered a brief, yet detailed, history lesson for his Republican colleagues taking aim at LGBTQ rights. According to HuffPost, Lieu also used a profound Biblical reference to get his point across.

While speaking on the House floor, the Democratic lawmaker referenced a recent article published by The Washington Post that discussed “the historic wave of bills targeting LGBTQ teens, children, and their families.”

He also noted another article published by the news outlet with the headline, "Some Republicans fear party overreach on LGBTQ measures," and opted to expound on the issue from a Biblical perspective. The California lawmaker did so with a simple gesture that spoke volumes.

“I just thought I would now recite what Jesus Christ said about homosexuality,” he told his fellow House members. When reciting what Jesus Christ said, Lieu offered no words as he suggested there is no documentation to confirm that Christ ever made a direct reference to homosexuality.

Lieu's remarks come as more than 165 proposed pieces of legislation have been authored by Republican lawmakers looking to erode LGBTQ rights — proposed measures that would impact the lives of LGBTQ members, children, and their families.

According to data compiled by the LGBTQ advocacy group, Freedom for All Americans, "at least 166 measures to restrict LGBTQ rights are still pending in state legislatures across the nation — nearly quadruple the number of similar bills introduced just three years ago."

LGBTQ advocates and members of the Democratic Party are pushing back against the proposed pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation arguing the psychological impacts it has on those affected.

“This wave of bills has been staggering,” Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) previously said in an interview. “These painful state-level fights are proof positive that discrimination is still a very real threat that directly harms members of our most vulnerable communities, including and especially young people who are transgender.”