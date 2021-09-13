WATCH: Alaska Republicans fume after Dem lawmaker accuses them of causing COVID deaths

Alaska Democratic state Rep. Zack Fields tore into his Republican colleagues this weekend, accusing them of spreading skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is causing unnecessary deaths.

"We have 1,500 people dying every day because politicians, and bloggers, and conspiracy mongers have discouraged people from getting vaccinated … And we are considering the first in a long series of vaccine bashing amendments, and it is a travesty! … With this amendment we would be discouraging vaccination, directly would result in more people dying avoidably," he said, according to Must Read Alaska.

Fields went on to slam "politicians, bloggers, and conspiracy mongers," for spreading disinformation about the vaccine, and said that the people dying from the virus are not at fault since they primarily get their information from Facebook or from some of our colleagues."

"This is just unbelievable that for political self-aggrandizement we would be endangering Alaskans, I urge a no vote," Fields said.

Lawmakers shouted "point of order" after he concluded his speech.

"Mason's Rule says we will not impugn the motives of the members," complained state Rep. Kevin McCabe, a Republican. "I believe that just happened."

Watch the exchange in the video below:





