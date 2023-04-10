Democratic Sen. Bob Casey will seek a fourth term
Bob Casey at a roundtable with student activists at Temple University in June. - ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey announced on Monday that he is running for reelection, setting the stage for another pivotal Senate race in Pennsylvania.

Last year’s open Senate contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz was the most competitive and expensive in the country. Casey will bring the power of incumbency to the race, which is likely to be a closely watched contest given the high stakes for both parties in the narrowly divided Senate.