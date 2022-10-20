Democrats are trying to sway Florida's Hispanic voters before election. Enter Lin-Manuel Miranda
Annette Taddeo, Democratic nominee for Florida’ s 27th Congressional District, accompanied by local politicians on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Books& Books in Coral Gables. - Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — Lin-Manuel Miranda stood in a Coral Gables courtyard. The walls behind him read “Censorship leaves us in the dark,” with a list of banned books printed in black paint. “You may be wondering, why is Lin-Manuel Miranda in front of a bookstore in Florida on a Thursday?” he quipped, his tone shifting seconds later. “Well, the reality is what happens in Florida affects the rest of the United States.” On Thursday morning, Books & Books hosted a Latino Victory voting rally featuring Miranda, the songwriter, actor, producer and director best known for the Broadway musicals “Hamilton” and “In t...