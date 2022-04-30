'Don't be afraid': Dems praised as 'heroes' for viral speeches explain how to win the culture wars

Three of the Democratic state legislators who have received acclaim for passionate speeches against Republican culture wars offered their advice for the party in a panel discussion on MSNBC's "The Last Word" on Friday evening.

Anchor Jonathan Capehart began the segment by interviewing Alabama state Rep. Neil Rafferty (D), the only openly gay legislator in the state.

"Do not be afraid," Rafferty counseled. "Go, on standup, speak out. You can't sit back and take it. You have to stand up and fight back. That's the only way that we're going to do this."

The two were then joined by Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) and Missouri State Rep. Ian Mackey (D).

McMorrow was shocked Republicans are targeting children for political gain.

"It's inexcusable. It's hateful and vile, and I think that's why Democrats — and it's no coincidence that the three of us are young Democrats in statehouses right here — call it out," she said. "Call it off for what it is. You can't claim to be protecting children if you're only protecting some children, so we are in the right. We stand for families and our communities, and we've got to say it and say it loudly."



Mackey was hopeful for the future.

"I think given the success of the movement thus far, I think they're going to lose but it's gonna take all of us to stop them," he said.



At the end of the segment, Capehart described the panel as "three of my heroes."

Watch:





