Democrats inch toward crucial Senate wins in Arizona and Nevada

Mark Kelly speaks to supporters in 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. - Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images North America/TNS
Democrats inched toward keeping control of the Senate on Friday as they widened their advantage in Arizona and appeared poised to grab the lead in Nevada. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., expanded his already significant lead over Republican Blake Masters to about 115,000 votes, or more than 5%, according to CNN, as counting continued. In neighboring Nevada, Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., dramatically closed the gap with Republican Adam Laxalt, who was clinging to a 9,000-vote lead with tens of thousands of Democratic-leaning ballots left to count. If Democrats win both Arizona and Nevada, they...