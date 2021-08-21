Conservative Dems fear they will be cut off financially if they oppose Biden's infrastructure bills: report

"Here is the thing," said Reiner. "Republicans have figured out that they cannot win based on their policies and what they stand for because they don't really stand for anything. So they know the only way they can get power is by finding a way to either voter suppress or do these kinds of tricks with the recall, and think about this for a second. This is over 40 million people. This is like one-eighth of the country. To come under control by this maniac, Larry Elder, is just crazy. It's all about power grab. They are trying everywhere around the country and they are trying it in a big way here in California. California is the biggest prize of any blue state in the country."

"Now, I want to tell you something about Larry Elder," continued Reiner. "I debated Larry Elder years ago. I passed an initiative here in California to raise cigarette taxes to fund early childhood, and we debated and because we knew that by raising cigarette taxes you were going to reduce people smoking, which was a good thing. Larry Elder actually took the position in the debate that it was a good thing that people smoked because they would die sooner and it would reduce the health care costs and the drag on the public for Medicare, Medicaid. This is a crazy man. And like you say, he is way to the right of Donald Trump. So this is scary. People cannot be complacent. You've got to hand in your ballot. Get your ballot and vote no. That's all you have to do."

