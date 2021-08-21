Conservative Dems fear they will be cut off financially if they oppose Biden's infrastructure bills: report

Democrats are aggressively pushing conservative members who have threatened to revolt against Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget framework, which combines with the bipartisan budget framework to form the White House's infrastructure package.
On Friday, Politico reported that "multiple House Democratic centrists have fielded calls from their caucus's campaign arm that they took as a warning they would be cut off financially if they oppose their party's $3.5 trillion budget framework."
The reporting was based on "two people familiar with the conversations."
Politico reported that Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) has been among those making the phone calls.
"The calls from DCCC are the latest evidence of the Democratic leadership's high-stakes whipping operation to bring those centrist holdouts aboard next week's budget vote. Without their votes, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team wouldn't have enough support to advance the budget and allow committees to begin drafting the bill — at least temporarily derailing Biden's social spending plan," Politico reported.
While there was no direct threat to withhold DCCC funds, those Dems said the warning was implied.
It's the latest step in the House Dem whipping operation ahead of next week's budget vote. Mods have vowed to oppose without BIF vote, but it could detail broader Biden agenda
