'Craven and desperate': Mike Pence slammed for claiming Jan. 6 investigation is partisan

On CNN Monday, former Republican Congressman and January 6 Committee adviser Denver Riggleman tore into former Vice President Mike Pence for his attack on the committee's work as "partisan."

This comes after the Committee, which features two sitting Republican House members as well as Riggleman, moved to issue a Justice Department referral against former President Donald Trump on criminal charges, as well as against some of his allies like attorney John Eastman. It also comes after Pence himself refused to sit for testimony with the committee.

"Former Vice President Mike Pence, who continues to sound as if he's going to run for president — he is today again railing against the committee, calling it partisan, saying he doesn't think charges against Trump are warranted," said anchor Jake Tapper. "You were a Republican member of the Congress. And you did work for the committee. How do you respond to the allegations from folks like Mike Pence that this is a partisan committee?"

"Well, I watched it in action. And it's not. It's just a data- and facts-driven committee," said Riggleman. "It's a long stretch between him saying that Trump was getting bad advice from lawyers to 'Hang Mike Pence.'"

"I find it a bit pathetic," continued Riggleman, saying, "I think when people get into a political state of mind, they have a tough time with facts. I don't think Pence is fact-challenged. I think he's just doing anything to get elected." The fact he would do that, said Riggleman, is "a sad day for conservatives everywhere."

"When you look ... you know, there is hundreds of thousands of pages of interviews and thinks like that, but there's also tens of millions of lines of data that I hope is transmitted over to the Department of Justice, which is the call detail records, and the massive link analysis that was done to command and control," said Riggleman. "So, again, when Pence says something like that, based on the data of January 6, you come across sounding craven and a little desperate."

