Denver school shooter was on probation for possessing 'ghost gun' when he went on rampage

The teenage student who shot two school administrators at his Denver high school was on probation for a 2021 arrest for possessing a ghost gun, the New York Daily News reported.

Austin Lyle was arrested on a weapons charge after classmates told police about posts he made on social media about guns. When officers searched his family home, they found a rifle with a “high capacity magazine and a silencer” in his room that had its serial number filed off.

Due to Colorado law making it illegal for a minor to possess a gun, a judge placed Lyle on probation, which was still in effect this week when he carried out the shooting.

Lyle shot and wounded two deans at East High School Wednesday morning. His body was found hours later in a remote mountain area.

After being kicked out of Overland High School in Aurora for disciplinary reasons, he enrolled at East High School where he was forced to adhere to a “safety plan” which required that he get patted down every morning. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Denver Schools chose to ban police from their campuses, leaving it up to the two administrators to conduct the search. During the search, Lyle pulled a gun and shot the two men and fled the scene.

One of the victims was listed in stable condition on Friday while the other has been released from the hospital.