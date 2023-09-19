Woman shoots 5 people after being turned away from a Denver bar

A woman who was turned away from a Denver bar pulled out a gun and shot five people outside the establishment, The Denver Post reported.

None of the victims received life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It's unknown why the woman – who has not been caught or identified – was barred from entering the venue Saturday night. Police said she started to walk away, returned to talk more with security, then pulled out the gun as she left a second time.

Investigators do not believe the five victims were specifically targeted.

