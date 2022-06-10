Three former Trump DOJ officials confirmed to testify at next week's Jan. 6 hearings
Donald Trump at MAGA rally in support of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in 2018. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

Next Wednesday's House Select Committee hearings will feature testimony from three former Trump Department of Justice officials who will discuss his efforts to use the department to remain in power.

The New York Times' Katie Benner has obtained a letter from attorney Reginald J. Brown of Kirkland & Ellis to Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) acknowledging that former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Rosen will appear alongside former colleagues Richard Donoghue and Steven Engel.

Benner notes that the three men will be at the hearing to "discuss Trump's efforts hold onto power by weaponizing the Justice Dept" to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Rosen served as acting attorney general during the final days of Trump's first term, and in the past he has testified about Trump's efforts to install loyalist Jeffrey Clark as attorney general after he showed a willingness to use the department for partisan political ends.

Trump wanted to replace Rosen with Clark after he resisted Trump's request to have the DOJ declare the 2020 election "corrupt" so that it could be overturned by Republican legislators.

"Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen," read a note on Trump's request written down by then-Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donohue.

