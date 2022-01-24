Derek Chauvin's fellow officers did nothing as he 'slowly killed' George Floyd: prosecutors

In the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights, prosecutors are arguing that they did nothing as Derek Chauvin "slowly killed" Floyd by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck, TIME Magazine reports.

Former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority after Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while the 46-year-old Black man was facedown.

“For second after second, minute after minute, these three CPR-trained defendants stood or knelt next to Officer Chauvin as he slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them,” prosecutor Samantha Trepel, who works for the Justice Department’s civil rights division, told the jury during opening statements. “They chose not to protect George Floyd, the man they had handcuffed and placed in their custody.”

Kueng's attorney, Tom Plunkett, argued that Chauvin called “all of the shots” as the senior officer at the scene, and he said the Minneapolis Police Department did too little to train officers to intervene when a colleague is committing a crime.

"You’ll see and hear officer Chauvin call all of the shots,” said Plunkett, adding that Chauvin was Kueng’s field training officer and had “considerable sway” over his future.

Kueng, who is Black; Lane, who is white; and Thao, who is Hmong American, are all charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin.

Read more at TIME Magazine.

