WATCH: George Floyd’s brother cries on the stand while testifying about his loss
Screengrab.

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, pushed back tears while testifying at Derek Chauvin's trial on Monday.

He teared up after being shown a photo of his mother holding a young George Floyd.

"That's my mother, she's no longer with us right now. That's my oldest brother George. I miss both of them," he said.

"I was married in May -- May 24th I got married, and my brother was killed May 25th and my mom died on May 30th," he explained.