WATCH: George Floyd’s brother cries on the stand while testifying about his loss

<p>Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Andy Mannix posted a short clip showing the flag flying.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Brooklyn center police are flying a blue line flag outside the station right now <a href="https://t.co/07i9IezVNP">pic.twitter.com/07i9IezVNP</a><br/>
— Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) <a href="https://twitter.com/AndrewMannix/status/1381658210378088448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>There are two versions of the thin blue line flag, one black with a blue line and one of an American flag with a thin blue line.</p><p><a href="https://www.themarshallproject.org/2020/06/08/the-short-fraught-history-of-the-thin-blue-line-american-flag" rel="noopener" target="_blank">The Marshall Project</a> published "The Short, Fraught History of the 'Thin Blue Line' American Flag," saying the "controversial version of the U.S. flag has been hailed as a sign of police solidarity and criticized as a symbol of white supremacy." It's unclear if the black background thin blue line flag falls into that category, although the largest seller of thin blue line flags offers a version that is the black background with a blue stripe.</p><p>It's not known how long that flag has been flying but it does appear in an undated Google Streetview photo.</p><p>Here's how some are responding to the thin blue line flag flying at Brooklyn Center:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Hard to believe a profession that flies its own flag to send the message "our lives are more important than yours" would routinely kill innocent people and resist any reforms that might address that. <a href="https://t.co/m3afi1KVOF">https://t.co/m3afi1KVOF</a><br/>
— Greg (@waltisfrozen) <a href="https://twitter.com/waltisfrozen/status/1381666196337004546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
again: your black friends are traumatized. they are current responding physically to what is happening & to the fucked up messages being sent to us & the world, like this one. <a href="https://t.co/KFHx4FtPZI">https://t.co/KFHx4FtPZI</a><br/>
— tracy the business goose (@brokeymcpoverty) <a href="https://twitter.com/brokeymcpoverty/status/1381676741098418178?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
The police embrace their brutality. They are proud of themselves. <a href="https://t.co/PtZFBYWsXs">https://t.co/PtZFBYWsXs</a><br/>
— Keeanga-Yamahtta T. (@KeeangaYamahtta) <a href="https://twitter.com/KeeangaYamahtta/status/1381668813259804672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
You can't fix this with deescalation training or anything else. Abolition is the only course. <a href="https://t.co/B1LJCcDbq8">https://t.co/B1LJCcDbq8</a><br/>
— Heather Alexandra (@transgamerthink) <a href="https://twitter.com/transgamerthink/status/1381667994263257091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
You know, armed groups flying their own unofficial flags is not a good look for any country. It's usually represents a fundemental challenge to the legitimacy of the state. <a href="https://t.co/kXxjFD1lVF">https://t.co/kXxjFD1lVF</a><br/>
— Wilson Dizard (@willdizard) <a href="https://twitter.com/willdizard/status/1381680280205950978?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
You can't reform this ish <a href="https://t.co/0HTnbLtdEj">https://t.co/0HTnbLtdEj</a><br/>
— 🖤 Snappy Black Womxn 🖤 (@TheWayWithAnoa) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheWayWithAnoa/status/1381674085344763915?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
I see they've dispensed with the "variation on the US flag" version and have gone full "welcome to Copland" <a href="https://t.co/7ukILzg4L2">https://t.co/7ukILzg4L2</a><br/>
— Hank Oslo (@xctlot) <a href="https://twitter.com/xctlot/status/1381681476186505218?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
No shame. The opposite in fact. Pride, while standing over a 20-year-old human being murdered by their hand. <a href="https://t.co/JCUYdeDwC6">https://t.co/JCUYdeDwC6</a><br/>
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) <a href="https://twitter.com/EdgeofSports/status/1381678879044206600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">
Terrorism. And they know it.<br/>
— That Lisa. No, the other one. (@that_lisa) <a href="https://twitter.com/that_lisa/status/1381661442496065536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
"We killed a dad and we're gonna get away with it and we're proud of it and we're gonna tell you how proud of it we are" <a href="https://t.co/nV8Mk8zGxz">https://t.co/nV8Mk8zGxz</a><br/>
— Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) <a href="https://twitter.com/chick_in_kiev/status/1381671218143752194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
You've got to be fucking kidding me. <a href="https://t.co/t4LjMl2xtX">https://t.co/t4LjMl2xtX</a><br/>
— ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) <a href="https://twitter.com/ziibiing/status/1381675108239093762?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
This is a threat. <a href="https://t.co/WQFZwJ3Xmq">https://t.co/WQFZwJ3Xmq</a><br/>
— Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) <a href="https://twitter.com/MarisaKabas/status/1381666999093362702?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
"We're sorry we did a booboo and shot someone while escalating a traffic stop into violence, but just to be clear, we are the aggrieved party in this matter." <a href="https://t.co/ZpoQQeMb7P">https://t.co/ZpoQQeMb7P</a><br/>
— Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) <a href="https://twitter.com/richterscale/status/1381680679927316492?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">
Absolutely, positively fuck this shit.<br/>
— Strider... (@debaajimod) <a href="https://twitter.com/debaajimod/status/1381659928062910466?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
you ever notice how that 'thin blue line' seems to be getting wider and wider every time a new flag or logo is made
they just can't stop telling on themselves <a href="https://t.co/2XvRxY2mwJ">https://t.co/2XvRxY2mwJ</a><br/>
— 🐟 (@makokaazo) <a href="https://twitter.com/makokaazo/status/1381682445305536513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
