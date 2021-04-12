WATCH: George Floyd’s brother cries on the stand while testifying about his loss

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) isn't the only Republican in office with questionable ethics. In fact, the GOP has spent years welcoming the morally questionable into their party and putting them up for election. Daily Beast columnist Danielle Tcholakian noted that the tactics Gaetz is employing to save his fledgling career are the same as those who've come before him.

<p>"We watched the former president do it for years, manipulating people who would have benefited from actual government services, but instead got ginned up by hatred of oblique monoliths—the media, that so-called 'deep state,' various nameless nefarious enemies around every corner except of course the one guarded by one hyper-privileged, no-class opportunist with no concern for anyone but himself," wrote Tcholakian, comparing Gaetz to former President Donald Trump. </p><p>The only thing left is for him to make a tearful apology to Jesus Christ after joining a church he's only been to a few times.</p><p><span></span>She even compared him to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) who faced scrutiny for his actions around COVID-19 and nursing homes. He wrote a "self-congratulatory memoir" to rewrite history. </p><p>She listed off "the passes we've given out" to people like Rep. <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/jim-jordan-under-scrutiny-for-nearly-dollar3-million-in-unreported-campaign-funds" target="_blank">Jim Jordan, who is still in Congress</a>, "despite the fact that the public knows he covered up sexual abuse by the Ohio State wrestling team physician while he was a coach there." Then there's "<a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/brett-kavanaughs-just-another-emotional-man-saying-hes-sorry-and-promising-hell-be-better-now" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">crying, lying Brett Kavanaugh</a>" who sobbed over his illegal beer drinking in high school that led to accusations of rape. He joined the U.S. Supreme Court with "<a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/joe-biden-wrote-the-gops-playbook-for-brett-kavanaugh" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">his colleague Clarence Thomas</a>, whose wife is <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/leaked-emails-show-justice-clarence-thomass-wife-pushing-travel-ban" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">a walking, squawking conflict-of-interest violation</a> and who paved the way for the sorry little act the Judiciary Committee pantomimed with Kavanaugh," Tcholakian wrote.</p><p>There's infamous former Florida Congressman Mark Foley, who was engaged in sexual chats with teenage boys. <a href="https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/politics/fl-ne-mark-foley-post-scandal-trump-republican-20190823-lsaesyt5yrfiba4afvyjh2lcz4-story.html" target="_blank">A 2019 Sun Sentinal story noted</a> that he's now reinvented himself and being and honored by Republicans. </p><p>Foley happened a little before Sen. Larry Craig (R-ID), who would allegedly have meet-ups with gents in the men's room of the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport. In a sting operation, Craig was arrested under suspicion of disorderly conduct. He followed the path of those before him, denying the allegations, apologizing to his family and the voters, and proclaimed he's not gay. <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2007/POLITICS/08/27/craig.arrest/" target="_blank">He then pleaded guilty</a>. Five years later he was charged <a href="http://www.politico.com/story/2014/09/larry-craig-111500.html" target="_blank">a hefty $242,000 fine</a> for misuse of campaign funds after using donor dollars to pay his lawyers for the bathroom scandal. He's now living his best life as a high-paid lobbyist in Washington, D.C. </p><p>The list doesn't include unelected <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/woman-says-roy-moore-initiated-sexual-encounter-when-she-was-14-he-was-32/2017/11/09/1f495878-c293-11e7-afe9-4f60b5a6c4a0_story.html" target="_blank">officials like Roy Moore</a>, or even state officials like former <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1998/12/12/oklahoma-governor-accused-of-double-standard-in-sexual-dispute/f7048d4d-fd88-410c-af85-372bbe9527d4/" target="_blank">Gov. Mary Fallon (R-OK), who had an affair with a state trooper</a> hired to protect her when she was Lt. Gov. She went on to win an election to Congress and governor. </p><p>Referring to him as an "entitled asshat," Tcholakian noted that men like Gaetz are so lazy in their reckless behavior because they know they'll get away with it. <br/></p><p>"Even if Gaetz goes, absent a system where consequences are common enough that politicians have to regain or finally develop their own senses of shame that stop them <em>before</em> they chance those consequences, there will always be another just like him," Tcholakian closed. </p>