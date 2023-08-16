DeSantis could be focus of criminal investigation in California: report

Silicon Valley Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low has called for a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent dozens of Latin American immigrants to California this summer, The Sacramento Bee reported.

“To lie and deceive human beings just trying to survive and support their families in order to transport them unknowingly to California for the purpose of scoring cheap political points is unconscionable,” Low said in a statement Tuesday regarding the resolution he put forward.

According to The Bee, Low's office said he had called on the federal government to investigate DeSantis’ “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program” for flying 36 migrants from Texas to California in June.

DeSantis' administration said at the time that the migrants went willingly and disputed allegations by California officials that they were lied to.

Alecia Collins, a spokeswoman for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said in a statement at the time that, “Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to go to California.”

She also shared video evidence showing people signing consent forms and thanking officials for treating them well.