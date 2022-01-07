Lawmakers hope ‘pro-Trump sycophancy’ will end on House Intel now that Devin Nunes is gone: report

Lawmakers are hoping for a new era on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence after Devin Nunes resigned his seat in Congress.

Before resigning to work as CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group, Nunes was the top Republican on the committee and served as chair until the GOP lost the 2018 midterm elections.

"Rep. Mike Turner, the new top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, wants to turn the page on the panel’s partisan past. He’s got his work cut out for him," Politico reported Friday. "For four years, the committee was a chaotic microcosm of the partisanship that dominated Donald Trump’s presidency, in part due to ex-Rep. Devin Nunes' (R-Calif.) pro-Trump sycophancy. Now that Nunes has left Congress and the intelligence panel, lawmakers in both parties are hoping the bitter fights can cease with the GOP side led by Turner — who’s occasionally broken from the ex-president and is generally more independent-minded than the man he’s succeeding."

The Intel Committee is currently chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a former federal prosecutor who also serves on the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

"Turner, 61, generally shuns the press but is known for his occasionally combative witness questioning — as well as his tendency to reaffirm the neoconservative foreign-policy doctrines that Trump’s allies sought to eviscerate and replace with a populist, isolationist worldview," Politico reported. "Nunes was a loyal foot soldier for the Trump cause on Capitol Hill and a trusted confidant of the ex-president. During his final months in Congress, though, Nunes grew disengaged from the committee, skipping hearings and briefings while preventing the passage of a bipartisan intelligence authorization bill that the panel has long prioritized."

Nunes' resignation took effect Jan. 1.

