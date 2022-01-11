Devin Nunes resignation triggers avalanche of chaos in GOP committee assignments: report

With the official resignation of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), House GOP leadership has been forced to make a chaotic series of reassignments of Republican lawmakers across multiple major committees, reported Roll Call on Monday.

"Devin Nunes' resignation ... has prompted a shakeup in Republican leadership on the House Armed Services Committee," reported Andrew Clevenger. "Though the California Republican didn't serve on the panel, his replacement as ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Michael R. Turner of Ohio, does. Turner has left his post as ranking member of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee to take the Intelligence panel position."

"That's set off a cascade of moves at Armed Services," continued the report. "Colorado's Doug Lamborn now becomes the ranking member of Strategic Forces. But to do so, he vacated the top GOP spot on the Readiness Subcommittee. Michael Waltz of Florida, a former Green Beret who served in Afghanistan, is now in that job. Full committee ranking member Mike D. Rogers of Alabama announced the moves on Monday."

All of this comes on top of Fresno being forced to hold a $1.3 million special election to fill the remainder of Nunes' congressional term.

Nunes, an outspoken loyalist to former President Donald Trump whose management of the Intelligence Committee caused controversy prior to Democrats taking over the House, is notorious for filing a flurry of questionable litigation against individuals and media outlets who have criticized or satirized him, including a Twitter account claiming to be run by his cow. He is reportedly taking a job as CEO of Trump's new social media company, which itself is facing questions about its shady financing tactics.