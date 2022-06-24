DHS warns violence could last weeks after SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade: report
Activists supporting a woman's right to choose to have an abortion protested in March 2020 outside the US Supreme Court(AFP)

The Department of Homeland Security is warning of violence after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion, according to a bulletin obtained by ABC News.

"We expect violence could occur for weeks following the release, particularly as DVEs may be mobilized to respond to changes in state laws and ballot measures on abortion stemming from the decision," the bulletin said. "We base this assessment on an observed increase in violent incidents across the United States following the unauthorized disclosure in May of a draft majority opinion on the case."

There are fears of a "night of rage" on Friday evening.

"Federal and state government officials -- including judges -- and facilities probably are most at risk for violence in response to the decision," DHS warned. "In May, a network of loosely affiliated suspected violent extremists, known as 'Jane's Revenge' -- which has been linked to arson attacks against the buildings of ideological opponents -- shared a post online encouraging a 'night of rage' following the Supreme Court announcement, stating, 'we need the state to feel our full wrath' and 'we need them to be afraid of us.'"

The report came as Americans gathered for rallies protesting the court's ruling.












SmartNews