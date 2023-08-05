Wisconsin right-wing justice throws tantrum after liberal majority meets without her

This week, Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in as Wisconsin's newest Supreme Court justice, giving liberals a majority on the state's highest court for the first time in years.

But already turbulence is forming on the court, reported Wisconsin Public Radio, with the right-wing chief justice, Annette Ziegler, accusing the four liberal justices of meeting behind her back and plotting to strip her of power in an unusual public statement to the press.

"Court business concerning Internal Operating Procedures and Supreme Court Rules is conducted when seven members of the court convene with an agenda prepared by the Chief Justice and at a time set by the Chief Justice during the court’s business year, which is September-June," wrote Ziegler. "The rogue justices' attempt to go outside of this recognized procedure is an imposition of will and a raw exercise of overreaching power. Any such attempted action is illegitimate and unenforceable."

The justices who met are fiercely pushing back against this accusation, with Justice Rebecca Dallet issuing her own statement. "Contrary to the Chief’s assertion, the court has not yet approved a calendar for this term. Any court member can move to hold a meeting, and a majority agreed that a meeting would be held today," she wrote, also noting that Ziegler was repeatedly asked to schedule a meeting for August to discuss the calendar and potential rule changes, like improved open records and a new standard on recusals, to increase court transparency, and flatly refused."

All of this comes amid other drama as the new court majority dismisses Randy Koschnick, the state court system director, and replaces him with Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Audrey Skwierawski. Republican lawmakers have asserted it is unconstitutional for a sitting judge to also serve as the director of the state court system.

The newly elected liberal majority on the Supreme Court, won after Republicans' preferred pro-Trump candidate with ties to the fake elector plot was defeated, has given Democrats hope for legal victories on a number of potential issues, from safeguarding abortion rights in Wisconsin, to the review of heavily gerrymandered maps that make it impossible for Republicans to lose a majority on the state legislature.