District attorney reviewing past cases involving cops charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder
Photo: Nichols family given to media outlets

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in Tennessee is reviewing every case — both closed and pending — involving the five former officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. “This isjust the beginning,” Erica Williams, the spokeswoman for the DA’s Office, told CNN. “This involves any criminal case that [the officers] were involved in. It is any case where there were criminal charges that were brought by the DA anytime since they became officers.” Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were fired last month from the Memphis Police Departm...