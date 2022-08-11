DNA evidence leads to killer in 1970 Sacramento cold case: ‘Nancy was never forgotten’
Lezlie Sterling/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The murder of Nancy Marie Bennallack, a 28-year-old court reporter who was brutally stabbed to death in October 1970 in her Sacramento apartment, remained a cold case for nearly 52 years. Her family and friends, including her fiancé she was supposed to marry about a month later, spent decades wondering if investigators would ever find the person who killed her. Using the same DNA genealogy techniques used to identify and capture the Golden State Killer and the NorCal Rapist, investigators at the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Sacramento County District Attorney...