Doctor who performed abortion for 10-year-old rape victim may sue Indiana AG for defamation
Todd Rokita / Office of Indiana Attorney General.

The doctor at the center of a national firestorm about abortion has taken the first steps to sue the Indiana attorney general who accused her of failing to report the procedure. Dr. Caitlin Bernard performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl who had been raped and impregnated after helping her travel from Ohio, where the procedure was banned, to Indiana, the beginning of a contentious back-and-forth between political parties about the rights of a rape victim. The abortion, reported by the Indianapolis Star, came just weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned, leaving behind a powder keg of discou...