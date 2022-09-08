Doctors concerned for UK Queen Elizabeth's health

LONDON (Reuters) - Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and have recommended the 96-year-old remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral", the palace said in a statement. A palace source said immediate members had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall. On Wednesday the queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors. The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as th...