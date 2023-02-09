Doctors raise concerns over Florida possibly requiring student athletes’ menstrual information

The Florida High School Athletic Association, which governs high school sports in the state, had considered making those questions mandatory on the form. - Clara-Sophia Daly/Miami Herald/TNS
MIAMI — While a change in diet, medication, exercise and stress can all affect a girl’s menstrual flow, doctors say cycle irregularities don’t affect their ability to play sports and are raising privacy concerns over a state board proposing to mandate that information for Florida students to play high school sports. The Florida High School Athletic Association’s 16-member board of directors — made up of 14 men and two women — had scheduled a vote on this issue later this month. The board, however, will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss the FHSAA proposal, which has drawn criticism ...