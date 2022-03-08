Doctors Without Borders: Medical situation in Ukraine worsening

An elderly woman is carried by ambulance. The Ukrainian army is resisting for the moment the heavy Russian siege in some of its cities, such as Irpin and Kiev, where fighting is intensifying. Diego Herrera/EUROPA PRESS/dpa
The war in Ukraine is making it increasingly difficult to help the injured, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Tuesday.
The supply of hospitals is no longer as good as it was before the fighting began, the aid organization's managing director, Christian Katzer, told German public broadcaster ZDF.
In Odessa, for example, the supply of food has collapsed. "Also, important medicines can no longer simply be ordered," Katzer said.
MSF has several teams in Ukraine, for example in the capital Kiev as well as in Mariupol and Odessa. However, providing effective aid is still difficult, Katzer said.
"At the moment, the situation in many areas of Ukraine is still so confusing that it is not really possible to work."