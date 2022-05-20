Dog goes home from animal hospital after saving California woman from mountain lion attack
Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

REDDING, Calif. — Eva didn’t look too bad, considering three days earlier she nearly died in the jaws of a mountain lion. The 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois on Thursday night walked out of the VCA Asher Animal Hospital in Redding with her owner, Erin Wilson, at her side. Eva was a little groggy from the pain meds, a few patches of her fur were shaved for stitches, and she had pink surgical tape wrapped above each of her front paws. But Eva was wagging her tail as Wilson sat down on some grass outside the clinic and wrapped her arms around the dog that she credits for saving her life. “I would do...