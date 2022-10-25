DOJ wants to force testimony from 2 key Trump aides in secret court proceedings: report
President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Phoenix, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to further penetrate Donald Trump's privilege firewall by compelling testimony from two former ranking White House aides.

"The move to compel additional testimony from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin just last week is part of a set of secret court proceedings. Trump has been fighting to keep former advisers from testifying before a criminal grand jury about certain conversations, citing executive and attorney-client privileges to keep information confidential or slow down criminal investigators," CNN reported. "But the Justice Department successfully secured answers from top vice presidential advisers Greg Jacob and Marc Short over the past three weeks in significant court victories that could make it more likely the criminal investigation reaches further into Trump’s inner circle."

Both attorneys had prominent roles defending Trump in his first impeachment trial.

"Jacob’s testimony on October 6, which has not been previously reported, is the first identifiable time when the confidentiality Trump had tried to maintain around the West Wing after the 2020 election has been pierced in the criminal probe following a court battle," CNN reported. "A week after Jacob spoke to the grand jury again, Short had his own grand jury appearance date, CNN reported."

Cipollone was subpoenaed in June by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"According to the sources, the Justice Department won a trial-level judge’s order at the end of September that said Jacob and Short must testify in response to certain questions over which Trump’s team had tried to claim presidential and attorney-client confidentiality," CNN reported. "The sealed court case, stemming from the grand jury’s work, had been before the chief judge of the DC District Court, Beryl Howell. Howell refused to put on hold Jacob and Short’s testimony while Trump’s team appealed, a source said."

Read the full report.

