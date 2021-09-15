DOJ files for emergency order to block Texas abortion ban: 'Necessary to protect the constitutional rights of women'

The dinner was held Sept. 2 at Da Noi Restaurant, a family-owned Italian eatery that is something of a Staten Island institution. (In fact, there are two on the island, plus another in nearby Bayonne, New Jersey, not to be confused with several similarly-named restaurants in Manhattan, the Bronx and suburban Long Island.)

The event reportedly kicked off with "energizing remarks" from the seemingly ubiquitous far-right firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Republican known for her love of guns (which are strictly controlled in New York City).

Much of what was said at the donor-filled event has not been made public. But Boebert was highly visible at the venue and was seen posing for instance, with Tina Forte, who live-streamed extensively from the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and has "repeatedly used hashtags related to QAnon conspiracy theories," according to Snopes. Forte plans to run as a Republican against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who defeated her 2020 opponent by more than 40 percentage points. Boebert also spent time with self-described "American patriot, publicist & consultant" Jen Remauro, former co-host of a Sirius XM Radio show. (Her mother, Leticia Remauro, is the Conservative Party candidate for Staten Island borough president.)

"Conservative Dinner. Great food. Great people. Great candidates running for office," Remauro captioned her picture on Instagram with Boebert. "Oh yeah, and [Rep.] Lee Zeldin brought Lauren Boebert with him!"

Photos taken at the event depict a crowded room, with no attendees visibly masked. As Remauro noted, Boebert arrived at the event with Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, both New York Republicans.

While conservative pundits, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, have at times baselessly blamed the FBI for the Jan 6 Capitol siege, some of the radicalized right-wing Capitol rioters now appear to be normalized within conservative politics.

Forte, a TrumpWorld social media influencer and reputed QAnon believer, live-streamed herself and the above-mentioned Jen Remauro from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Forte was wearing riot gear. In a video uncovered by Snopes, Forte is seen in a restricted area outside the Capitol, claiming, "I'm wearing a bulletproof vest, because I'm on everybody's fucking hit list that you can possibly think of."

She continues, "Now we're at the capitol, and now we're on to the next one," while winking into the camera.

Snopes also found that Forte "took multiple photographs in October, November, and December 2020 with far-right Proud Boys leader Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio." She pushed false election conspiracy theories, including the phrase "Stop the Steal," and attended the Nov. 14, 2020, "Million Maga March" where she posed with a Proud Boy and "Proud Girl" Magan Peevey Stephens, flashing the white power sign.

New York City has mandated that patrons entering indoor venues such as restaurants must display either the city's new app, the state's Excelsior app or a card showing proof of vaccination, which raises questions about the unmasked attendees at the Staten Island event. The owner of Da Noi, Edward Gomez, told Fox News in August, "People, when they come in, we have to kind of guard the gate to make sure they are [vaccinated] and if they are not, turn them away."

Boebert's vaccination status remains unknown. The GOP freshman member has been an outspoken opponent of vaccine and mask mandates, although her own step-grandfather, Bob Bentz, died of COVID last December.