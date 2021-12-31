DOJ has not charged anyone for insurrection — but has indicted 725 for other crimes on Jan. 6: report
The United States Department of Justice has not yet charged anyone for insurrection on Jan. 6, but has charged the Trump supporters who sought to overturn the election with other crimes.

"Federal prosecutors in the District have charged more than 725 individuals with various crimes in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, when hundreds of rioters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday," The Washington Post reported Friday. "Of those arrested, 225 people were charged with assault or resisting arrest. More than 75 of those were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon against police officers. The office said 140 police officers, including Capitol officers and members of the D.C. police department, were victimized during the attack."

A number of the cases have already been resolved in court.

"About 165 individuals, the office said, have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, from misdemeanors to felony obstruction," the newspaper reported. "So far, 70 defendants have received some kind of sentence from a judge. Of those, 31 people were ordered jailed, and 18 were sentenced to home detention. The remaining 21 defendants were placed on probation."



