'The jig is up' for Texas abortion law thanks to Merrick Garland's 'powerful' lawsuit: MSNBC legal analyst

Attorney General Merrick Garland was praised on Thursday after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to block a controversial anti-abortion law passed by Republicans in the Texas legislature.

At a press conference announcing the lawsuit, Garland said the Texas law is "clearly unconstitutional under longstanding Supreme Court precedent."

On MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," host Nicolle Wallace interviewed former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal about the lawsuit.

"So what this is, Nicolle, is the Justice Department that I've been waiting for, it's a wise and powerful action today," Katyal said.

"It's a lawsuit against the state of Texas saying this bill is unconstitutional and the bottom line it shows, I think, an intelligent and tough Justice Department, one that's standing up for people's rights as opposed to taking them away, which is what the Trump Justice Department did," he explained.

Katyal also analyzed how the lawsuit was going after the vigilantism the law utilizes an an enforcement mechanism.

"That was a trick that allowed them to evade court review for a time, but that trick and the gig is now up," he said.

