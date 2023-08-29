Mother recounts Dollar General shooter's warning to her: 'If you don’t want me to shoot you, run'
A mother was shopping for art supplies with her toddler when she heard gunfire erupt inside of the Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida, where Ryan Christopher Palmeter shot and killed three people in a racist rampage, News4Jax reported.

When she heard the gunfire, she took her two-year-old daughter towards the back of the store in an attempt to hide. That's when she caught her first glimpse of Palmeter.

“He was in military clothes, had this bulletproof vest and the biggest gun I’ve ever seen strapped to his shoulders,” Mercedez Jones said. She then said that Palmeter approached her and three other employees of the store she was hiding with.

“Everyone else jumped, but I couldn’t. I had a baby. So, therefore, we were begging for our lives,” Jones said. “I fell begging for mine, blocking my baby with my body.”

Jones said Palmeter told the women, “If you don’t want me to shoot you, run.”

She then ran, clutching her daughter and escaping to a nearby property.

“I was scared to go with the police afterward when they came to the apartment,” Jones later recounted. “I was scared to go with them because they had the same gun wrapped around their shoulder. I was like, you look like him.”

