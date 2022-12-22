Jan. 6 defendant cites Trump criminal referral to ask judge for more leeway in striking jurors
Photo from DOJ memorandum in support of pretrial detention.

Attorneys for Dominic Pezzola, an alleged member of the Proud Boys, have asked a judge to allow them to dismiss additional potential jurors because Congress referred former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.

NBC's Scott MacFarlane shared a defense motion that argued that the criminal referrals had disadvantaged their client.

The motion asked the judge to consider "the extensive one-sided media coverage highlighted this week in the January 6th select committee's continued hearings, reports, and referrals that former president Donald Trump be prosecuted."

Pezzola is thought to have stolen a police riot shield and used it to break a window during the Jan. 6 attack.

