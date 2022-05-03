Dominican diplomat is kidnapped in Haiti as violence between rival gangs intensifies
Photo by Patrice S Dorsainville on Unsplash

A diplomat assigned to the Dominican Republic’s Port-au-Prince embassy is Haiti’s latest kidnapping victim, a senior Haitian government official has confirmed. Carlos Guillén Tatis was traveling through a gang stronghold and site of ongoing violence by warring armed gangs on Friday when he was reportedly abducted while on his way to the Haitian-Dominican border. Guillén Tatis works as an agricultural adviser in the Dominican embassy and is also reportedly a U.S. citizen. As of late Monday, his whereabouts remained unknown, said the source, confirming that the Haitian government was notified im...